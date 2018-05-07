WATCH: Jake Tapper Calls ‘American Hero’ John McCain Not Wanting Trump at His Funeral ‘Real Moment for the Country’

During Sunday’s State of the Union on CNN, host Jake Tapper paused for a moment to comment on the news that Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), who is fighting aggressive brain cancer, does not want to have President Donald Trump attend his funeral.

“I want to change the subject,” Tapper began. “This has been reported in the The New York Times and elsewhere the plan would be to have Mike Pence be the one to honor Senator McCain in hopefully long, long, long from now event of his demise. This is a real moment for the country where an American hero, somebody beloved in many, many ways is saying I don’t want this guy at my funeral.” – READ MORE

