WATCH: Jacob Blake In Court To Face Charges of Sexual Assault, Pleads Not Guilty

Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed from the waist down following a police shooting as he was arrested, appearing via Zoom to pleaded not guilty to the charges against him that led to his arrest on August 23.

Appearing remotely from his hospital bed with his attorney, Patrick Cafferty, Blake pleaded not guilty to felony third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor trespassing, and disorderly conduct connected to domestic abuse. His attorney waived a reading of the charges and a preliminary hearing.

Zeke Wiedenfeld, who is prosecuting the case, requested a $10,000 signature bond due to Blake’s injuries, while noting the seriousness of the charges. Wiedenfiel also requested conditions be placed on Blake’s bond, including no violent contact with the alleged victim or her children. Cafferty did not object to any of the conditions.

A no violent contact order means Blake can still have contact with the alleged victim and her children, but he cannot become hostile in any way during that contact, including verbal or physical abuse. – READ MORE

