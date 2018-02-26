Politics TV
WATCH: Ivanka Trump Has Calm, Scathing Response When NBC Reporter Asks Her About Dad’s Accusers
“Do you believe your father’s accusers?” NBC’s Pete Alexander asked.
“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka responded.
“I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” she continued. “I believe my father, I know my father.”
"I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father," Ivanka added.