WATCH: Ivanka Trump Has Calm, Scathing Response When NBC Reporter Asks Her About Dad’s Accusers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Do you believe your father’s accusers?” NBC’s Pete Alexander asked.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka responded.

“I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” she continued. “I believe my father, I know my father.”

“I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father,” Ivanka added. – READ MORE

