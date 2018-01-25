WATCH: Israeli President Praises ‘Mensch’ Mike Pence, Trump

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin warmly welcomed Vice President Mike Pence to Jerusalem during his trip to the Middle East on Tuesday. “You are very proud, always, to stand very firm behind your words, in words and in action,” said Rivlin. “And for that, we have only one word to describe you: You are a mensch.”

Before heading to a bilateral meeting, the two leaders sat down for a press conference — and Rivlin had nothing but praise for both Pence and President Trump, particularly for the decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

“Now, in America, probably they know what is the meaning of mensch,” said Rivlin. “But for those people in Israel who doesn’t know American, or Yiddish, I would say, a mensch is a real human being. And we are very proud to have you along with us.”

Rivlin spoke about growing up in Jerusalem before praising the United States’ decision to recognize the city as Israel’s capital. – READ MORE

The Algemeiner reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly welcomed the arrival in Israel on Sunday of US Vice President Mike Pence.

“This evening a great friend of the State of Israel will arrive in Israel, a true friend, US Vice President Mike Pence,” Netanyahu told the weekly meeting of the Israeli cabinet. – READ MORE

Vice President Mike Pence is set to lead the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Pence is expected to be joined by first daughter Ivanka Trump, but her attendance isn’t confirmed, officials told the Wall Street Journal. Second lady Karen Pence also is expected to be part of the delegation.

President Donald Trump plans to name other members of the U.S. delegation for the Games in Pyeongchang, which run from Feb. 9-25, the report said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, said a number of senior members of the Cabinet and administration would attend, the newspaper reported. – READ MORE