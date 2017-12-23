WATCH: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Responds To The 128-9 United Nations Vote

On Thursday, the United Nations voted 128-9 to condemn President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as well as his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Following the vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video thanking the United States, as well as the nations that stood behind Israel:

Israel completely rejects this preposterous resolution. Jerusalem is our capital — always was, always will be. But I do appreciate the fact that a growing number of countries refused to participate in this theater of the absurd. So I appreciate that, and especially I want to again express our thanks to President Trump and ambassador Haley for their stalwart defense of Israel and their stalwart defense of the truth.

The nations that voted alongside the United States to reject the U.N. condemnation are as follows: Israel, Nauru, Micronesia, Togo, Palau, Marshall Islands, Honduras, and Guatemala. – READ MORE

