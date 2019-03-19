WATCH: Is This Venezuela’s Attempt To Intimidate The US Military?

Venezuela allegedly released a video of its military training in an attempt to intimidate the U.S.

But is it actually intimidating or just a fail on their end? Take a look for yourself.

The country’s socialist government is embroiled in a power struggle as its citizens starve and go at times without power.

The video, which reportedly captures scenes of Venezuelan soldiers completing various drills, is mostly just a couple minutes of grown men running in place and yelling.

