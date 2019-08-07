WATCH: Irate Tim Ryan demands McConnell ‘get your cu-yones, grab ’em,’ pass gun laws

Congressman Tim Ryan nearly devolved into gibberish when he browbeat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today, demanding the Senate pass new gun grabbing laws in the wake of two mass shootings.

Ryan lost his composure and yelled (despite his campaign selling “You Don’t Have To Yell” bumperstickers, demanding McConnell bring the Senate back from recess to do what the congressman wants.

Predicting Trump will do nothing, Ryan said, “He’s gonna show up, go to these events today in Texas and Ohio, and then he’s gonna slow walk this thing.

“And Mitch McConnell’s gonna do what he’s done every damn time. He just follows the president. But he needs to recognize is he’s in a co-equal branch of government,” Ryan lectured. – READ MORE