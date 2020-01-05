WATCH: Iraqis Celebrate U.S. Strike That Killed Top Iranian Terrorist Leader

Thousands of Iraqis rushed to the streets of Baghdad on Thursday to celebrate a U.S. military strike that resulted in the death of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a video on his verified government Twitter account late on Thursday night, writing, “Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more.”

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

“Iraqis who have demonstrated for months against a government they see as beholden to Iran broke into song and dance Friday after a US strike killed a top Iranian commander,” the AFP reported.

The AFP added that those who were celebrating chanted, “Oh Qasem Soleimani, this is a divine victory.”

"This is God's revenge for the blood of those killed," others said.