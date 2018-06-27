True Pundit

WATCH: Iranian Revolutionary Guard Attacks Protesters In Tehran

Posted on by
Protests are now in their third day and the Iranian government has finally taken notice.

Protests in Tehran are now entering their third day and cities besides Iran’s capital are now host to protests against the country’s Islamic regime — and the regime is beginning to take notice.

Tuesday morning, members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard began an offensive against protesters in Tehran, sending them scattering across city parks, and in some cases subjecting demonstrators to violent beatings. – READ MORE

