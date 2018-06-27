WATCH: Iranian Revolutionary Guard Attacks Protesters In Tehran

Protests are now in their third day and the Iranian government has finally taken notice.

Protests in Tehran are now entering their third day and cities besides Iran’s capital are now host to protests against the country’s Islamic regime — and the regime is beginning to take notice.

Armed police are now attacking protesters in Tehran – a desperate attempt to stifle peaceful #IranProtests. World community must react. Iran's organized opposition will say at the June 30 #FreeIran2018 convention in Paris Iranians support sanctions against their oppressors @POTUS pic.twitter.com/rKkAgp2IXh — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) June 26, 2018

Iran regime sends in a Revolutionary Guards unit to put down today's #IranProtests in Tehran. @realDonaldTrump was right to blacklist the IRGC. Will the EU halt all trade with this repressive force?

In the #FreeIran2018 convention (June 30, Paris) Iranians will support sanctions pic.twitter.com/JuTtNbL6bC — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) June 26, 2018

Disgusting acts of violence by Iran regime's police thugs to stifle the #IranProtests. First they tell ppl to clear out. When ppl refuse they resort to batons. Will EU join @realDonaldTrump in blacklisting IRGC?

The #FreeIran2018 convention (June 30, Paris) will support sanctions pic.twitter.com/lrEWFjQ395 — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) June 26, 2018

Tuesday morning, members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard began an offensive against protesters in Tehran, sending them scattering across city parks, and in some cases subjecting demonstrators to violent beatings. – READ MORE

