WATCH: Iranian Protesters Refuse To Walk On U.S., Israel Flags; Attack Soleimani Posters

Stunning images and photos emerged on Sunday from the protests inside Iran showing demonstrators attacking images of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while also refusing to walk on American and Israeli flags.

The latest round of protests come after Iran admitted that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane last week, which killed all 176 people on board, after falsely claiming for several days that they were not responsible for what happened.

At the height of the Iranian establishment anti Americanism, Tehran Beheshti university’s students refused walking over the US and Israel flag while participating in #IranProtests . They all grew up to hate the two countries but seems like the revolutionary ideology is failed. pic.twitter.com/ABQY3GzWMo — Ali Hamedani (@BBCHamedani) January 12, 2020

BBC reporter Ali Hamedani tweeted a video that showed student protesters refusing to walk on a giant American and Israeli flag that were painted on the ground, writing, "At the height of the Iranian establishment anti Americanism, Tehran Beheshti university's students refused walking over the US and Israel flag while participating in #IranProtests. They all grew up to hate the two countries but seems like the revolutionary ideology is failed."