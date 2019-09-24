WATCH: Iowa reporter invites icy Biden to ‘make case’ for president, he declines — ‘I’m not going to’

File this in the ‘why is Biden even running for president?’ drawer. Reporter mentions Iowa’s economy is booming. Reporter: “Why should people want to make a change?” Biden: “Well that’s up to them to decide.” Reporter: Well make your case?” Biden: “I’m not going to.” pic.twitter.com/edmWgsDgRK — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 23, 2019

Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner to take on President Trump in 2020, isn’t interested in discussing why voters should cast their lot with him.

“It’s for them to decide,” he said during a recent stop in Iowa.

In an awkward interview with WQAD’s Denise Hnytka, the 76-year-old former vice president made zero effort to persuade Iowans he’s the man for the job. Instead, he was oddly combative to softball questions as he refused to explain how his vision will improve the economy and blamed President Trump for ruining farming in the Hawkeye State.

“Presidential campaigns are so often about what’s going wrong with the current president,” Hnytka told Biden. “What is President Trump doing right?” – READ MORE