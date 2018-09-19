WATCH: ‘Inside Edition’ crew gets robbed while reporting on San Francisco Bay Area crime

An “Inside Edition” crew who baited “smash and grab” thieves in California’s San Francisco Bay Area were the victims of a true robbery — resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

In an effort to report on rampant robberies in the area, “Inside Edition” employees filmed themselves planting GPS trackers inside items that were placed in a car parked in an area well-known for theft.

The trackers were placed inside of a $250 speaker and a purse just before reporter Lisa Guerrero explains “for [their] last trick,” they also placed video cameras throughout the car in the event the products get stolen.

Sure enough, two people were soon spotted robbing the vehicle. A man was seen in the segment smashing open the car’s back window, pulling out the handbag and throwing it to a woman sitting nearby before removing the speaker. – READ MORE

Even as San Francisco bans plastic straws in an effort to clean up the city, the streets are now reportedly littered with plastic caps from free syringes.

The orange plastic caps come from the free hypodermic needles that officials hand out to prevent diseases spreading among drug users. The city hands out an estimated 400,000 syringes each month for drug users, but has little control on how these needles are disposed of. The San Francisco Chronicle previously reported more than 154,000 needles end up in the streets, sidewalks, parks and playgrounds.

Meanwhile, leaders in the California city are hoping to prevent plastic straws from washing up in the San Francisco Bay. The city unanimously approved in July a plan to ban plastic straws and stirrers, as well as food containers made with fluorinated chemicals. Items such as condiment packets and napkins will be given out at bars and restaurants upon request.

But these days, the orange plastic syringe caps are freely found scattered on streets and sidewalks, the Washington Post reported.

“Napkins, straws, and bags are available upon request,” sandwich shop Sentinel write on a menu footnote. “You can still get needles for free though. Welcome to SF.” – READ MORE