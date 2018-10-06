WATCH: In True Marxist Style, Democrats Pit Young People Against Old

In a campaign ad called “They’re doing fine, are you?” Democrat activists urge millennials to vote by using elderly actors to portray Trump voters talking down to young people.

“Dear young people,” the ad begins with close-ups of white, wrinkled faces of the obviously rich. “Don’t vote. Everything’s fine the way it is.”

“Trump, that was us. He’s our guy.”

“Tax cuts for the rich? Hell yeah, I’m rich as f***.”

“Climate change? That’s a ‘you’ problem. I’ll be dead soon.”- READ MORE

Nearly half of millennial Democrats say they identify as a socialist or democratic socialist, according to a new poll from BuzzFeed News and Maru/Blue.

Almost half, 48 percent, said they would call themselves a democratic socialist or socialist, compared to 39 percent who said they identified as neither.

The percentages were lower among Republican millennials, with 23 percent saying they would call themselves a democratic socialist or socialist, and 71 percent saying neither.

Nearly twice as many millennials said they at least leaned toward Democrats instead of Republicans, 48 to 25 percent. – READ MORE