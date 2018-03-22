WATCH: In Profanity-Laced Interview, Parkland Student Says NRA Could Have Children’s Blood On Their Faces And They’d Still Take No Action

Recently, a left-wing activist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School accused the NRA of being “pathetic f***ers that want to keep killing our children,” adding that they could have the blood of murdered children on their faces but they wouldn’t do anything because they are somehow greedy.

In an interview with The Outline, David Hogg attacked pro-gun politicians and the NRA, saying, “It just makes me think what sick f***ers out there want to continue to sell more guns, murder more children, and honestly just get reelected.” – READ MORE

