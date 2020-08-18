WATCH: In Convention Speech, Andrew Cuomo Refers to ‘European Virus’

New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D.) on Monday referred to the China-borne coronavirus as the “European virus.”

“The European virus infected the Northeast while the White House was still fixated on China,” Cuomo said. “The virus had been attacking us for months before they even knew it was here.”

While the coronavirus spread from China to the rest of the world earlier this year, the Chinese government launched a propaganda campaign to obscure its origins and even accused U.S. servicemen of bringing the virus into the country. Democrats have pushed back on the Trump administration’s attempts to pin responsibility on China, arguing it was “racist” to refer to the novel disease as the “China virus.” – READ MORE

