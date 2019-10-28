WATCH: Immigrant Celebrates U.S. Citizenship by Declaring He’s Voting for Trump

Call this your “feel-good” video of the day.

This legal immigrant named Manny will surely bring a smile to your face and rejuvenate your spirit.

Hey America, have ya met Manny😲 I haven’t either, but I love the guy 😱 He👇🏻just became a LEGAL Citizen of these awesome United States & he gets to vote for the very first time ever in the 2020 elections 👍 & he’s voting for Donald J Trump 👊pic.twitter.com/Oz3hc3PqpT — Todd With Trump (@THeinrich22) October 25, 2019

Manny is a legal immigrant.

He came here the right way, through the proper channels.

He didn’t slither across the border or climb over a fence. He waited in line like so many other legal immigrants — and showed respect and thoughtfulness to the country where he wanted to live.

