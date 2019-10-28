WATCH: Immigrant Celebrates U.S. Citizenship by Declaring He’s Voting for Trump

Call this your “feel-good” video of the day.

This legal immigrant named Manny will surely bring a smile to your face and rejuvenate your spirit.

Manny is a legal immigrant.

He came here the right way, through the proper channels.

He didn’t slither across the border or climb over a fence. He waited in line like so many other legal immigrants — and showed respect and thoughtfulness to the country where he wanted to live.

This is exactly how immigration should work.

 

