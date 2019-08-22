WATCH: Illegals Are Caught After They Discover They Can’t Scale Trump’s Border Barrier

The Border Patrol in San Diego release footage of illegal aliens trying to scale the new border barriers and it was quite hilarious.

This video is nothing but a win for the Trump administration because it shows how the wall works.

Unable to scale the new primary border barrier and flee back to Mexico, two men who entered the U.S. illegally near San Diego were arrested by #BorderPatrol. Barriers give agents the time they need to respond and contain illicit activity at the immediate border. @CBP pic.twitter.com/zQH1GAPPZx — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) August 19, 2019

Over a week ago, the Border Chief said 300 miles of border will have a wall before the 2020 election. Democrats have said there is no border crisis and we don’t need a wall but many Americans can see the videos and documentation and make an informed decision for themselves. – READ MORE