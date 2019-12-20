Watch: Illegal Aliens Celebrate New Jersey Giving Them Driver’s Licenses

Illegal aliens in New Jersey celebrated and cheered this week after obtaining the right to a driver’s license following the passage of a law that will be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

On Monday, following a statewide initiative by the open borders lobby, the New Jersey State House and State Senate passed a bill that will allow illegal aliens living in the sanctuary state to obtain driver’s licenses — similar to that of the laws in California and New York.

After the legislation’s passage, illegal aliens chanted “Sí se puede!” which translates to “Yes we can!” and posted hashtags online such as “#LicensesForAll!”

The moment when hundreds of New Jersey immigrants, after 18 years of fighting, learned that they had finally won #LicensesForAll! pic.twitter.com/BM9jBsC5O7 — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) December 16, 2019

There are roughly half a million illegal aliens living in the state of New Jersey, and nearly 340,000 of those illegal aliens will be eligible for driver’s licenses within the next three years following Murphy’s signing of the law. – READ MORE