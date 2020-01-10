WATCH: Ilhan Omar Says Trump Admin Triggering Her ‘PTSD,’ Internet Explodes

During a press conference on Wednesday, far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed conflict with Iran and the Trump administration is making her feel “ill” and triggering her “PTSD.”

“I feel ill a little bit because of everything that is taking place and I think every time I hear of conversations around war, I find myself being stricken with PTSD,” Omar said.

.@IlhanMN says she has PTSD and the talk of conflict w/ Iran is making her uneasy pic.twitter.com/jzjUfKjEUY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2020

Notably, in the same presser, Omar was spotted giggling as Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) was discussing U.S. casualties from the Iraq War, The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

“I’m very glad to say that I was part of the 132 and also the vote for Barbara Lee’s amendment, but I think that the point of that is that that is the same war that we’re dealing with today,” Rep. Jackson Lee said. “We never solved any problems with AUMF, we left four thousand plus, maybe even forty four hundred dead, and over sixty thousand who came back injured in some form and the war never ended.” – READ MORE