WATCH: Ilhan Omar Reads From Quran and Praises Allah in Catholic Church Ceremony

A video is circulating around the internet showing Ilhan Omar speaking at a Catholic Church, reading from the Quran and praising Allah.

It’s unclear the exact date of the event, although it appears to be around Christmas-time last year.

The event reportedly took place at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. (although I am not able to 100 percent confirm this) and was reportedly part of an event they host called “Multi Prayer Service.” – READ MORE

