WATCH: Ilhan Omar laughs after reporter confronts her about Antifa terrorist attack

When asked by a reporter Monday if she would condemn the Antifa terrorist attack at an ICE facility in Tacoma over the weekend, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) refused to answer — then she was caught laughing.

“Will you condemn Antifa? Do you feel like you have any sort of responsibility for their actions?” The Rebel reporter Keean Bexte asked Omar.

People, particularly politicians, refuse to answer very straightforward questions when the answer will incriminate them, or worse, make them unelectable. Just like when @Ilhan could not say "I did not marry my brother", she can not say "Terrorism is bad, even if it is Antifa." pic.twitter.com/nLnime5Q44 — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) July 15, 2019

Omar ignored the questions. She was departing Capitol Hill after holding a news conference with fellow Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) to discuss President Donald Trump’s controversial tweets about them.

“Do you feel responsible for a violent attack against an ICE facility?” Bexte asked. – READ MORE