WATCH: Ilhan Omar can't explain how to protect constituents when police are gone

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) could not answer CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s question about who will protect the citizens of Minneapolis if the local police force is disbanded.

During Sunday’s “State of the Union,” Tapper asked Omar about her insistence that police should be defunded and an alternative law enforcement should be put into place.

Omar, who represents a portion of Minneapolis, could not tell Tapper what would happen once the police are disbanded. – READ MORE

