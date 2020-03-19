WATCH: ‘If I get corona, I get corona’ — spring break partiers go viral for ignoring coronavirus risks

An interview with a young man ignoring the risks of coronavirus in favor of his spring break antics went viral as the entire internet scolded him for his selfish behavior.

The interview with Brady Sluder at Miami, Florida, was published by CBS News.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying,” said Sluder to Reuters.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

“You know I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while, about two months we’ve had this trip planned, two, three months, and we’re just out here having a good time, whatever happens happens,” he added helpfully. – READ MORE

