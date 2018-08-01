WATCH: ICE Official Has To Explain To Democrat Senator That Illegal Aliens Break The Law

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official had to explain to a Democrat senator during a hearing on Tuesday that illegal aliens are illegal aliens because they have broken federal immigration laws.

Matthew T. Albence, Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) at ICE had to inform Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) that illegal aliens face prosecution because they have broken the law.

“Mr. Albence, would you send your children to FRCs?” Hirono asked.

“Again, I think we’re missing the point,” Albence replied. “These individuals are there because they have broken a law. There has to be a process.”- READ MORE

When federal workers duty-bound to uphold the law were being harassed by violent protesters outside their offices in Portland, Oregon, they did what anyone would do and called the police. According to The Daily Caller, because these pleas for help were from members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the police ignored them.

After Portland police didn’t respond to two 911 calls from the ICE office, the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council — a union that represents ICE employees — wrote a letter to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler demanding the police allow ICE to do their job.

“Your current policy forbidding Portland law enforcement agencies from assisting employees of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency who request law enforcement assistance while at or away from work is a violation of the United States Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause,” read the letter.

The letter said policy differences should not translate to targeting ICE officials.

“We understand that you have a difference of opinion with the current President of the United States, and some of his policies, but we fail to see why targeting the employees of ICE and leaving them vulnerable to violence, harassment and even death furthers a legitimate government interest,” the union’s lawyer, Sean Riddell, said in the letter.

“Your policy has created a zone of terror and lawlessness,” he wrote. – READ MORE

