WATCH: ‘I Hate To Inject Common Sense Into This…’ — Tucker Embarrasses Dem Who Claims To Have Evidence Of Collusion

Posted on
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson got into it with Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell Monday night over Russian collusion.

Tucker played a clip from July 2016 where Trump joked about Russia finding Hillary Clinton’s emails that she deleted.

“Do we have the 30,000 emails, did Russia ever come up with those? Oh, no they, they didn’t actually,” The Daily Caller co-founder said. – READ MORE

