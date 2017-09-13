True Pundit

WATCH: Hurricane Telethon Gets Political Right At The Start

Posted on by
Singer Stevie Wonder kicked off Tuesday’s star studded Hand In Hand telethon to raise money for hurricane recovery by getting political. Wonder started the show by saying, “Anyone who believes that there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent.”

The Hand In Hand telethon was run on every broadcast network to benefit victims of hurricanes Harvey, which devastated the Houston area, and Irma, which slammed Florida over the weekend. The event mirrors past telethons for natural disasters.

The 2005 telethon to raise money for victims of Hurricane Katrina became known for Kanye West’s infamous anti-President George W. Bush comments. “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” West said as a stunned Mike Meyers looked on. – READ MORE

Hurricane Telethon Gets Political Right At The Start [VIDEO]

Singer Stevie Wonder kicked off Tuesday's star studded Hand In Hand telethon to raise money for hurricane recovery by getting political. Wonder started the show by saying, "Anyone who believes that there's no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent."
