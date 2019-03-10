WATCH: Howard Schultz Shreds AOC, Introduces Democrats To Reality

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is considering running for president in 2020 as an independent, slammed far-left Democrats on Saturday at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas.

Howard Schultz blasts socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her Green New Deal: “It’s never going to happen”



“Let’s propose things that are true, that are honest, that are sincere, and that are realistic” pic.twitter.com/i05NK0bagH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2019

“For us to start moving towards a level of socialism is such an extreme position and something that is inconsistent with the values, the heritage, and the tradition of the country,” Schultz said. “And that is what Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and others are proposing to try and defeat Donald Trump with a far extreme proposal.”

“If Donald Trump runs against one of those types of candidates it’s my belief that Donald Trump will be reelected, that the vast majority of Americans are not going to embrace socialism,” Schultz continued. “Going back to the Green New Deal, in the Green New Deal there is a proposal that says that by 2030 every building in America is going to be transformed to clean energy. Now, that’s a well-intentioned idea but it’s never going to happen.” – MORE