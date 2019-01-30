WATCH: Howard Schultz Gets Heckled After Teasing 2020 Presidential Bid

Former Starbucks Ceo Howard Schultz Got Heckled Minutes Into His Monday Evening Book Event At A New York City Barnes & Noble, Days After He First Announced He Would Seriously Consider Entering The 2020 Race As A “centrist Independent.”

Here's the video. A heckler shouts at Howard Schultz during an event in New York: "Don't help elect Trump, you egotistical, billionaire asshole." Via CNN pic.twitter.com/oabwfNnsmp

Schultz was in the middle of explaining what it means to be “an independent” when the heckler began shouting, claiming he would be a spoiler candidate who would “help” re-elect President Donald Trump.

“Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical billionaire asshole!” the heckler shouted. “Go back to getting ratioed on Twitter. Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite who think they know how to run the world!”

Several people booed the heckler, who was escorted out by security. But other hecklers took his place.- READ MORE