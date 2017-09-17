WATCH: Howard Dean Calls Trump Voter Commission ‘CRACKPOTS’ And ‘Racist’

FOLLOW US!



Howard Dean called members of President Trump’s voter fraud commission who met in New Hampshire this week “crackpots” and “racist” on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday.

“This is a committee of crackpots,” Dean said.

“These are crack pots. They’re dangerous crackpots. They’re undermining the right to vote and they are racist,” Dean added.- READ MORE