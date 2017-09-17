Politics TV
WATCH: Howard Dean Calls Trump Voter Commission ‘CRACKPOTS’ And ‘Racist’
Howard Dean called members of President Trump’s voter fraud commission who met in New Hampshire this week “crackpots” and “racist” on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday.
“This is a committee of crackpots,” Dean said.
“These are crack pots. They’re dangerous crackpots. They’re undermining the right to vote and they are racist,” Dean added.- READ MORE
The Daily Caller