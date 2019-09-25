WATCH: How Worried Is Trump About Impeachment? His New Fundraising Video Thanks Dems For Pushing It

After months of trying to keep the more radical members of her party from beating the drum too loudly for the politically risky action, Democratic leader House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA) finally made a decision to formally move forward with an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday. Will the move backfire, as many analysts have warned, or will it pay off for Pelosi and company? Amid a series of posts slamming the Democrats for moving forward with an impeachment inquiry over the latest “witch hunt”-spawned scandal, President Trump revealed that his campaign believes impeachment will pay off — for him, literally.

“Democrats have one sole focus,” Trump’s new impeachment-themed fundraising video states before presenting a series of Democratic lawmakers — including presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and “Squad” members Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ilhan Omar (MN) — repeatedly calling for Trump’s impeachment. “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” says Rep. Al Green (D-TX).

“It’s time to stop this nonsense,” Trump says at a rally. “They think they’re going to win. Did you see the one man? He says, it’s the only way we’re going to beat him in 2020 … Well that’s a compliment, I guess. But think of what he said. It’s the only way they’re going to beat me. And actually it’s working the other way, because now we have our best poll numbers that we’ve ever had.” – READ MORE