Watch how this patriotic crowd responds when PA announcer says no national anthem before ball game (VIDEO)

The NFL announced last week it would require players who are on the field before the game to stand for the national anthem. The decision sparked a lot of contentious debate in the media, which made us wonder: Do Americans still believe it’s important to play the anthem before games?

Well, if what happened recently in Fresno, California is any indication, fans still consider “The Star-Spangled Banner” to be an integral part of the game — so much so they were willing to sing it even though event organizers wanted to skip it.

According to the Fresno Bee, the situation in question happened when Clovis High School and Buchanan High were playing a championship game at the softball diamond at Fresno State University.

When an announcement was made that there would be no anthem before the game, the crowd was genuinely upset.

In fact, they actually started booing.

“Honestly, I was shocked (when) the announcer stated, ‘There will be no anthem, let’s just play softball,’” fan Tiffany Marquez of Fowler, Calif., told the Bee. – READ MORE

