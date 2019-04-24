WATCH How Democrat Adam Schiff Responds When Asked About Steele Dossier Being ‘Russian Disinformation’

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (CA), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, spent the better part of the last two years promoting the Trump-Russia “collusion” narrative, including various unverified claims in the infamous Democrat-funded dossier compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele. But in an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Schiff appeared strangely reluctant to back an investigation into the document that got the whole collusion narrative rolling — particularly in light of the theory that it was actually part of a “Russian disinformation” campaign against Trump.

While the debate continues to rage over the question of obstruction of justice as it is presented in the final report by Robert Mueller, the special counsel’s findings on collusion are clear: “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” The report also addresses the question of the veracity of the salacious Steele dossier, and, as The New York Times noted Friday, the investigation revealed that the dossier was chock full of of “rumor,” “hearsay,” “false” claims, and what may have been deliberate “Russian disinformation.”

"How the dossier ended up loaded with dubious or exaggerated details remains uncertain, but the document may be the result of a high-stakes game of telephone, in which rumors and hearsay were passed from source to source," the Times reports, adding later: "Another possibility — one that Mr. Steele has not ruled out — could be Russian disinformation. That would mean that in addition to carrying out an effective attack on the Clinton campaign, Russian spymasters hedged their bets and placed a few land mines under Mr. Trump's presidency as well."