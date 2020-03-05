WATCH: House GOP Leader Accuses Pelosi Of Stalling Coronavirus Bill So Dems Can Attack GOP

Speaking on Fox News Monday night with host Laura Ingraham, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s political agenda, accusing her of withholding a bill designed to deal with the coronavirus so that Democrats could attack GOP candidates.

McCarthy stated, “Look at how much politics they want to play. The dirty little secret; we have a coronavirus; we have government funding that we need to fund this. You know what Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker, did? She withheld the bill last week. You know why? So the D-triple C (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee; the official campaign arm of the Democrats in the House of Representatives) could run ads against seven Republicans.”

Ingraham asked, “How many people ran ads on the coronavirus, fundraising appeals?”

McCarthy answered, “I don’t know how many ran, but they actually took the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee, spent money; went into these seven Republican seats to campaign against them about the coronavirus when she’s the Speaker of the House. Instead of putting America first she put her politics first and held the bill from coming to the floor.” – READ MORE

