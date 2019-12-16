WATCH: House Democrats delayed impeachment vote in effort to gain more TV viewers, congressman admits

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) enraged Republicans on the committee by suddenly delaying a vote on impeachment articles that was supposed to occur Thursday night, and one Democrat on the committee has admitted the move was for attention.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) told CNN on Friday that instead of having the vote late Thursday night when no one was paying attention, the committee wanted to maximize the number of potential viewers by pushing it until Friday morning. The Thursday night hearing lasted nearly until midnight.

“We went into thinking we were going to vote yesterday also, but my Republican colleagues offered amendment after amendment and it was clear that this was going to go well into the night, and this is the most consequential vote most members of Congress will ever cast. The American people deserve to see it. It ought to take place in the light of day,” Deutch said.

“This is the most important thing we’re going to do in the committee. Of course, we shouldn’t rush it,” Deutch continued. “So we decided to go home, take a break and come back and actually have this vote today after everyone has had an opportunity to think about what they heard over the past two days about the president’s abuse of power and then the obstruction of Congress that led us to this moment to begin with.” – READ MORE