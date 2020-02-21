WATCH: House Democrat reveals they block legislation to avoid giving Trump a win

Democrats really are a sneaky bunch.

They’re always plotting and scheming in order to achieve their twisted idea of reality.

And now it’s been revealed that they’re actually blocking legislation from reaching President Trump.

House Democrat Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey just admitted during a recent town hall that Democrats are preventing legislation from reaching Trump’s desk because they “don’t want to give the president a win.”

This is beyond despicable. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --