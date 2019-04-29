WATCH: House Democrat admits ‘sole focus’ is unseating President Trump, not legislative accomplishments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTj0tDQexNo

A House Democrat who sits on the House Judiciary Committee admitted Sunday that his “sole focus” is unseating President Donald Trump, not passing legislation to improve the lives of Americans, the promise on which lawmakers campaign.

During an appearance on CBS’ “Face The Nation” Sunday, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) said he believes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should consider brining impeachment charges against Trump.

But Richmond went a step further when he admitted that unseating Trump is, at least personally, his current “sole focus.”

“Look my sole focus right now is to make sure that not the president next term,” Richmond said, adding that while Congress should further investigate whether Trump obstructed justice, the primary goal of Democrats should be “to make sure that does not win re-election.” – READ MORE