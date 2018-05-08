Politics TV
WATCH: Hot Mic Catches Tender Moment Between Trump And His First Lady
First lady Melania Trump revealed her signature campaign to combat bullying and drug use Monday afternoon at the White House. The president also revealed how he feels about Melania in a hot mic moment.
(…)
The two embraced once again. At this point, a hot mic caught Trump in all but a whisper saying to Melania “Thank you sweetheart. Congratulations honey.” The two kissed and Trump motioned toward the Oval Office saying, “Do you want to go with me?”
Melania nodded and the two walked away from the event holding hands. Trump could be heard saying, “Great job honey,” as the two stepped out of the public eye. – READ MORE
