WATCH: Honolulu Airport worker filmed tossing luggage sparks Twitter debate

A Honolulu Airport baggage handler who was recently caught tossing luggage with apparent abandon onto a Hawaiian Airlines flight has sparked a frenzied debate on Twitter.

Traveler Vanessa Marsh spotted a female staffer throwing hefty suitcases down a metal chute onto a plane bound for Phoenix, and posted a 30-second video clip of the scene to the social network on May 9.

The mystery of all my broken suitcases is solved – this is the ground crew at Honolulu loading up a @HawaiianAir flight to Phoenix. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rPwVobqXZO — Vanessa Marsh (@vanessaleemarsh) May 9, 2018

“The mystery of all my broken suitcases is solved — this is the ground crew at Honolulu loading up a @HawaiianAir flight to Phoenix,” Marsh wrote of the clip, which has since been viewed over 42,000 times and driven over 550 comments, featuring mixed opinions, to her post.– READ MORE

