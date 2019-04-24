WATCH: Home Depot Co-Founder Warns About Socialism Pushed By Democrats

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus warned about socialism being pushed by the Democratic Party in a new video for the Job Creators Network, the same group that has trolled socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for sabotaging the Amazon deal which caused New York 25,000 jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity.

“I want to start by saying something politically incorrect. I love America, I do,” Marcus said. “I love America because it’s the greatest country in the world. I think there are two big reasons why this country is so great. The first is our Constitution which guarantees our freedom of speech and expression. The second is our free market system.”

“The free market system has been the biggest creator of wealth and prosperity the world has ever known, lifting billions of people out of poverty and far more superior than any government program could ever be,” Marcus continued. “The free market is the tool that allows money to reach out and grab hold of the American dream.” – READ MORE

