WATCH: Hollywood Star Says It’s Tough to ‘Sell a Movie Without a Gun’

Actor Ethan Hawke diverged from the Hollywood narrative Tuesday to admit that movies in which his character brandishes a firearm perform much better than gunless films.

Late-night comedian Seth Meyers noted during the actor’s appearance on the NBC show that, backstage, Hawke claimed Shakespeare movies just don’t pay that much compared to other ventures.

“There’s also a direct equation — you know there have been people talking so much about gun control in this country. I noticed recently, if you put in a column every movie I ever did where I carry a gun, and every movie where I don’t, and my salary … I really think it would be about 92 percent to eight percent.” – READ MORE

