WATCH: Hirono Votes ‘Hell No’ On Confirming Barrett, Appears To Storm Out

During the vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday evening, Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono (HI) cast her vote as a “hell, no” before appearing to storm out.

“I’d like to say, hell no,” Hirono says.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Barrett was confirmed by a majority of U.S. Senators with a glaring lack of bipartisanship coming from Senate Democrats.

Stay classy, Mazie Hirono … pic.twitter.com/ViobYBWNBb — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 27, 2020

“Barrett was confirmed on a 52-48 vote with only Republicans voting to confirm her. One Republican, Susan Collins (ME), voted against Barrett which comes as she is in the middle of a tough re-election campaign and her ‘no’ vote would ultimately not alter the outcome,” The Daily Wire noted.- READ MORE

