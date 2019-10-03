WATCH: Hillary: Trump An ‘Illegitimate President’ And ‘He’s Very Insecure About It’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called President Donald Trump an “illegitimate president” on Wednesday, adding that the Commander-in-Chief is “very insecure about it.”

“He knows that he’s an illegitimate president and because of that — he’s very insecure about it.” —@HillaryClinton on @realDonaldTrump “He’s obsessed with the fact that he was helped a lot,” in 2016. pic.twitter.com/jxlj6UePyf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 2, 2019

Mrs. Clinton made the remarks on the daytime talk show “The View,” after co-host Joy Behar brought up the president’s “mental state.”

Daughter Chelsea Clinton, who was also at the roundtable, chimed in and said Trump is “obsessed” with her mother.

"He's obsessed with her," Chelsea said. Behar, of course, concurred. "He's obsessed with you!" the co-host offered. "Also, they're chanting 'lock her up.' I mean, he has every criminal working for him and they're worried about locking you up. What do you make of that?"