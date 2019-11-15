WATCH: Hillary Clinton Says Margaret Thatcher Didn’t Try to ‘Make a Positive Difference’ for Women

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister, did not meet her criteria to make it into her new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton, who co-wrote the book, were asked about Thatcher’s absence from the book by a BBC radio host.

While Clinton admitted that Thatcher could be considered a “gutsy woman,” she felt that Thatcher did not meet the criteria of “knocking down barriers for others.”

“She does but she doesn’t fit the other part of the definition — in our opinion — which really is knocking down barriers for others and trying to make a positive difference. I think the record is mixed with her.”