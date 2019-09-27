WATCH: Hillary Clinton Says Her Loss to Trump Felt Like ‘Losing to a Corrupt, Human Tornado’

Coming up this #SundayMorning “It was like…losing to a corrupt human tornado.” Jane Pauley catches up with former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton about the book they co-authored, “The Book of Gutsy Women” https://t.co/pnSCfkDZAR pic.twitter.com/C1vSWQPabl — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 26, 2019

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described President Donald Trump as a “corrupt, human tornado” when explaining her 2016 election loss.

To the disbelief of many pollsters, Clinton her lost second presidential bid to Trump in 2016 after missing the Democratic nomination in 2008 to then-Senator Barack Obama. While she ended up working closely with Obama — even joining his administration to serve as Secretary of State — she hasn’t warmed up to President Trump at all.

In an interview set to air on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Clinton described what it felt like losing to Trump — who she described as a “corrupt, human tornado.” – READ MORE