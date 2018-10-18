WATCH: Hillary Clinton Crashes Into Wall, Stumbles Out of SUV To The Rescue Of Sen. Bob Menendez

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made an appearance at a fundraiser for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) last night and made a big impression on her way in the door.

Well, sort of. She made a big impression in a wall.

Clinton's black SUV rolled up to the fundraiser, then jumped a curb and crashed into the venue's side wall.