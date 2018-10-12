WATCH: Herschel Walker calls for CNN to take Don Lemon off air

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker characterized a recent CNN segment about Kanye West’s support of Donald Trump as “despicable” and said he wondered why anchor Don Lemon and commentators Bakari Sellers and Tara Setmayer aren’t taken “off the air.”

Went to bed appalled over @donlemon despicable behavior laughing at @TaraSetmayer and @Bakari_Sellers awful remarks about Kanye West’s visit with @realDonaldTrump!! Woke up wondering why @CNN doesn’t take all three off the air?#SHAMEFUL #CNN https://t.co/MwGWIfh8so — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 11, 2018

A segment of “CNN Tonight” received sharp criticism Tuesday for remarks about the rapper’s support of the president that critics say are racist.

In the segment, Mr. Sellers said, “Kanye West is what happens when Negroes don’t read,” and Ms. Setmayer calling West “the token Negro” of the administration. – READ MORE

Never let anyone tell you that CNN journalists are not politically biased and politically invested people. Because the FBI investigation into the sexual assault claims against Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrapped up Wednesday night and hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon wasted no time in decrying the process. Lemon himself was predicting that Kavanaugh would be confirmed and he was clearly bummed out about it.

After cutting away from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on the Senate floor laying down the law, Cuomo huffed: “This is what McConnell promised.” “Yeah. And that’s what they want as quickly as possible,” Lemon whined. “I mean that is a very short time for an investigation. Listen, I’m not in law enforcement, but it just seems like it’s a really, really short time.”

Lemon then got really somber and admitted that he and the other raving liberals in the smear campaign had lost:

But regardless of what’s in the report, Mitch McConnell is saying — and you see it there — they’re going to vote on Friday, and all of us will know. Here’s what I’m saying. It’s going to be Justice Kavanaugh. I think that’s what’s going to happen.– READ MORE