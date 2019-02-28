WATCH: Here’s The Moment That Got Some Reporters Barred From Trump-Kim Dinner

After his initial meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, some American reporters began shouting questions about convicted felon Michael Cohen’s testimony against Trump in front of Congress this week. While Trump ignored the questions in the moment, they didn’t go unnoticed. According to multiple reports, those reporters were barred from attending a follow-up dinner — and some promptly took to Twitter to complain about it.

Trump ignored a reporter's question about Michael Cohen, as Cohen, his former attorney, prepares for his first day of public testimony on Capitol Hill while Trump meets with Kim in Vietnam https://t.co/L2IWyCr4vn pic.twitter.com/fNzIl9ceET — POLITICO (@politico) February 27, 2019

“It was a moment of diplomatic stagecraft months in the making. But it didn’t take long for President Donald Trump’s domestic troubles to get in the way,” Politico reported. “As Trump sat alongside the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, at a luxury hotel here, he was immediately confronted by the explosive allegations that his former longtime lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, planned to deliver to lawmakers in Washington later Wednesday.”

The quick barage of questions included one that stood out: “Mr. President, any reaction to Michael Cohen and his testimony?”

In response, Trump ignored the questions and simply thanked the press in dismissal.

Later Wednesday, the White House announced that it was limiting the number of reporters who would be permitted to attend a portion of Trump's dinner with Kim 'due to the sensitive nature of the meetings,'" Politico notes.