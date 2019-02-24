WATCH: Here’s The Bernie Sanders Interview That Has FL Democrats Declaring ‘He Is Not Going To Be The Nominee’

Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders “is not going to be the nominee of the Democratic Party,” Miami Democratic Congresswoman Donna Shalala declared Thursday, echoing the sentiment of many Florida Democrats, after the presidential candidate refused to denounce Venezuala’s Nicolas Maduro as a dictator or affirm Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate interim leader.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) refused to call for Nicolás Maduro to step down and did not recognize Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s leader during an interview with Jorge Ramos. pic.twitter.com/dVZ5CK5N3P — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2019

Asked directly by Univsion’s Jorge Ramos in an interview Tuesday if he believes Maduro is a dictator and should “go,” Sanders glaringly hedged. “Is Nicolas Maduro a dictator, Senator, for you? And should he go?” asked Ramos.

“I think clearly he has been very, very abusive,” Sanders replied. “That is a decision of the Venezuelan people. So I think, Jorge, there’s got to be a free and fair election.”

Sanders then turned the conversation into a condemnation of America’s past actions in Latin America: “But what must not happen is that the United States must not use military force and intervene again as it has done in the past in Latin America, as you recall, whether it was Chile or Brazil or the Dominican Republic or Guatemala,” said the democratic socialist. “The United States has a very bad record of intervening in Latin American countries. That must not happen again. The future of Venezuela must be left to the Venezuelan people.” – READ MORE