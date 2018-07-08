WATCH: Here’s how President Trump is getting back at a Democrat senator over his VA nomination

President Donald Trump praised Republican Matt Rosendale and attacked Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) at a rally Thursday that many see as revenge for the Democrat ending a nomination by the president.

Trump’s raucous rally in Great Falls, Montana, gave a boost to the Rosendale campaign against the incumbency of the Democrat.

“This is a really good man, this is a man that loves the people of Montana,” Trump said, “loves the people of this country.”

“It’s time to retire liberal Democrat Jon Tester!” he said to great applause.

“And you’re going to get on your side a real Montana fighter, you see it, you’ve been watching for the last six months, he’s a tough cookie, he’s a fighter. He’s gonna fight for you – Matt Rosendale.”

“Jon Tester voted no on legislation to stop late-term abortions,” Trump said to loud booing. “You wouldn’t think it would play very well out here. How did he get elected? I mean I know a lot of people from Montana, you have to explain that one to me – how did he get elected?”

“Allright, you can right your wrong in November, OK?” Trump told the applauding audience. “You can write your wrong. Matt Rosendale.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1