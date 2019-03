“On March 20, 2019, Eric Bolling was sitting with some friends at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. when a man walked by his table and said, loud enough for them to hear, Eric’s son “killed himself because he was embarrassed by his dad.”

Eric followed the hate-fueled man out of the hotel and started filming what came next.

Eric delves into what the video reveals, and has a strong message for the guy who wielded such gut-wrenching words with a crooked smile.”

READ MORE: